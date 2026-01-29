A former WWE Champion may be inching closer to their long-awaited return to WWE television.

Tiffany Stratton has been sidelined since dropping the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill on November 1. Reports later that month indicated she had been dealing with an injury, keeping her out of action for the past three months.

Now, signs are pointing toward a comeback.

According to one source, Stratton is currently in Saudi Arabia and is expected to be part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match. If that plan holds, it would mark just the second Royal Rumble appearance of her WWE career.

Stratton’s name has also surfaced in betting circles ahead of the event. MyBookie currently lists her with the fourth-best odds to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, a notable position given her extended absence.

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.

