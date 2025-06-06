Yet another WWE Hall of Fame legend and former World Champion is expected to be at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show on Saturday.

According to one source, JBL is expected to be in attendance for the much-anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event taking place tomorrow in Los Angeles, California.

While it’s not yet clear what role JBL will play at the inter-promotional show, his involvement adds an extra layer of curiosity heading into the broadcast — particularly as fans wonder whether he’ll be featured on screen or working behind the scenes.

In recent years, JBL has made occasional appearances for WWE in various capacities, including guest commentary, panel spots, and hosting special segments during premium live events. It’s possible he could take on a similar role during the Worlds Collide event, which will stream live on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

JBL also shares a history with AAA, having previously worked with the promotion — making his presence at this WWE-AAA collaboration especially noteworthy.

Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 results coverage from KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)