Updates continue to surface regarding the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

As noted, WWE will be bringing back the popular WWE on NBC prime time Saturday night program, with the first return episode scheduled for December 14 at 8/7c from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

That is the same site that the first-ever episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC took place from way back in May of 1985.

The show will air live via NBC and will be simulcast for subscribers of the Peacock streaming platform. It marks the first primetime special, which will air quarterly on NBC and Peacock, as part of WWE’s new, five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal.

Thus far, the only match officially announced by WWE for the 12/14 show is Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Additionally, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature the crowning of the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion, and another big WWE Championship bout is rumored for the return episode.

Whether or not the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion will be crowned at the 12/14 show as well remains to be seen.

In an update, a WWE source is reporting that the company is working on making the 12/14 show have a “very old-school feel” with its’ live presentation, graphics, music and other production-related elements.

WWE is also looking to bring back familiar faces from the original Saturday Night’s Main Event days in the late-1980s.

As noted, Jesse Ventura will be returning for the commentary of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Also returning will be fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Jimmy Hart. “The Mouth of the South” is scheduled to work the 12/14 return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, as he too was a prominent on-air personality during the original run of the series in the 1980s.

Locally advertised for the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC special on 12/14 are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)