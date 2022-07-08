Noam Dar is once again your WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Thursday’s NXT UK TV tapings in London saw Dar defeat Mark Coffey to win back the Heritage Cup Title back.

This is Dar’s second reign with the title. Coffey won the title from Dar at the June 23 TV tapings, in a match that will air next Thursday on Peacock and the WWE Network. Dar will have held the title for 257 recognized days before next Thursday’s title change airs.

As noted, Ilja Dragunov appeared at Wednesday’s NXT UK TV tapings to announce that he is injured, and must relinquish the NXT UK Title. An eight-man tournament began then, and at Thursday’s TV tapings Tyler Bate won the finals to crown the new champion.

