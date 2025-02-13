Although WWE made a point of announcing that the transfer window that allows talent trades from brand-to-brand was ending during the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Weekend, yet another post-Rumble trade appears locked in.

According to one source, R-Truth has been moved from the red brand on WWE Raw on Netflix to the blue brand of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

While WWE has yet to make the announcement official on social media or on television, it is fully expected that Truth will now regularly appear on the Friday night shows week-to-week, as opposed to the Monday night program.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the R-Truth trade, and other potential brand-to-brand WWE talent trades continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)