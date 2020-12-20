All signs are pointing towards Charlotte Flair being revealed as Asuka’s partner in her match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Sunday’s WWE TLC.

F4WOnline reports that Flair is currently in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is the site of the show.

WWE decided to pull Lana from the match by doing an injury angle on last week’s episode of Raw as Jax and Baszler attacked her.

This had reportedly been planned for weeks in order to have the return of Charlotte, who has been on hiatus since June when WWE wrote her off television by having Jax break her collarbone. In all reality, she took time off for cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue.