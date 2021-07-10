As noted, Bayley is currently out of action for 9 months with a torn ACL. Sonya Deville is scheduled to announce a replacement for her match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Belair is scheduled for an angle with Carmella on tonight’s SmackDown. That will lead to Carmella challenging Belair at the pay-per-view.

You can click here for a recent backstage report on how Bayley was injured and internal reactions to her being replaced.

On a related note, tonight’s SmackDown is scheduled to feature WWE NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. There’s no word on if Shotzi and Tegan are being called up, but they have worked recent dark matches for officials.

