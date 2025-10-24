WWE SmackDown is returning tonight as the second-to-last blue brand show ahead of the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event scheduled for next Saturday night.

Heading into the October 24 episode of WWE SmackDown at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ., we have learned of plans for a big announcement on tonight’s show regarding next weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show.

Expected on the 10/24 blue brand show from “The Grand Canyon State” this evening is an announcement to make a new title match official for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, which will see WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton putting her gold on-the-line.

According to one source, it will be announced tonight that Tiffany Stratton will be defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill at the 11/1 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show, which also currently features two advertised title tilts, with Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Heading into the Friday, October 24, 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, WWE has confirmed the addition of a featured tag-team match for the show. Now confirmed for the 10/24 blue brand prime time program, which airs live at 8/7c on USA Network in the United States, as well as on Netflix for international viewers, is tag-team action with “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura joining forces with Rey Fenix to take on two of The MFT’s. After Ilja Dragunov made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown last week, “The Mad Dragon” is back just seven days later and is ready to make his first official title defense as the newly crowned champion on the show in additional action advertised for this evening. WWE has not announced an opponent for Dragunov’s U.S. title tilt on tonight’s show, however it was noted that he will continue the ongoing WWE United States Championship Open Challenge series that former champion Sami Zayn revived several weeks ago. The show will also feature appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, as they prepare for their WrestlePalooza on ESPN rematch at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. If that wasn’t enough, “Tiffy-Time” will also be included! WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is advertised for non-title action in the women’s division, with a one-on-one bout against Kiana James scheduled for the show this evening in “The Grand Canyon State.” Things get started tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for the best live WWE SmackDown results coverage on the world wide web. If you’re interested, you can catch up to speed on past blue brand action here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by reading detailed match-by-match and segment-by-segment results of past episodes of WWE SmackDown by checking out our extensive WWE SmackDown Results archive section here on the site.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)