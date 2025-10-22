AEW’s social media sensation Big Boom AJ is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2025, taking place on November 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The TikTok star-turned-AEW attraction will step back between the ropes in tag team action, joining forces with a mystery partner to take on Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family. The match adds another layer of intrigue to what’s already shaping up to be one of AEW’s biggest cards of the year.

Originally, AJ had hoped to team up with his son, Big Justice, in what would have been a viral father-son moment on pay-per-view. However, according to reports, AEW officials declined the idea due to Justice’s young age, forcing AJ to find a new ally from within the active AEW roster.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the “mystery partner” is expected to be none other than QT Marshall. If confirmed, the move would be a fascinating callback to AJ’s AEW debut one year ago at Full Gear 2024, where he defeated Marshall in front of the same Prudential Center crowd.

The Full Gear bout will mark Big Boom AJ’s fourth match under the AEW banner, following appearances at Full Gear 2024, Revolution 2025, and All In: Texas 2025. Despite his limited in-ring experience, AJ’s crossover appeal and charisma have made him one of AEW’s most buzzworthy personalities, drawing significant attention from younger audiences and social media platforms alike.