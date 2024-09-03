It looks like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are taking their blood rivalry to hell.

Hell In A Cell.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the current working plan behind-the-scenes in WWE right now is for the Punk and McIntyre rivalry to enter trilogy territory, with them breaking the 1-to-1 tie in their two matches with a third and final showdown inside Hell In A Cell.

The match is expected to serve as one of the featured bouts for the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

As noted, the focus heading into the November premium live event, WWE Survivor Series 2024, is expected to be Punk going after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by GUNTHER, a direction he planted the seed for during his promo on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw.

The 9/2 Raw also featured the continuation of the Punk and McIntyre rivalry, with McIntyre breaking Punk’s bracelet and attacking him while he was being loaded into an ambulance via a stretcher.

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.