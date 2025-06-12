AEW has locked in a major direction for All In, and it came into focus during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following a post-match assault by The Young Bucks on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay rushed out to help his longtime friend—only to eat a double superkick for his efforts. According to sources within AEW, the current plan for All In is a marquee tag team bout pitting The Young Bucks against the duo of Strickland and Ospreay.

We’re told that discussions about a Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland match had been ongoing behind the scenes for some time. However, creative plans involving Will Ospreay—particularly with his teased direction toward a potential showdown with Hangman Page—were reportedly kept under wraps until after Double or Nothing. That’s when Ospreay’s involvement in the tag program was finalized.

As of now, there’s no word on whether any official stakes will be added to the match.

(H/T: Fightful Select)