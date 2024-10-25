– Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network at 8/7c from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is sold out. The company will also be taping matches and segments for the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight due to the company traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on November 2.

– Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are not expected on the show, as the duo are currently in Ireland for their Over The Top (OTT) Wrestling Tenth Anniversary show appearance, where they square off against The Social Elite for the OTT Tag-Team Championships at the event scheduled for Saturday, October 26 in Dublin, Ireland.

– During a segment taped inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on 10/25, it was announced that Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens has been officially added to the lineup for next Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE in Riyadh. Previously, Nick Aldis informed Orton he could not sanction the match due to orders “from above.” Now, the match is official.