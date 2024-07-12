Championship action is expected for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, reports have surfaced regarding plans for a yet-to-be-announced title tilt being added to the show.

According to Wrestle Votes, tonight’s show is expected to feature an immediate rematch between DIY and A-Town Down Under for the tag-team titles.