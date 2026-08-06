MJF appears poised to make his return to AEW television tonight.

According to a new report, there is a belief backstage that MJF is scheduled to return on Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico episode of Dynamite from Arena Mexico.

The former AEW World Champion has been absent from AEW programming since the July 8 edition of Dynamite: Beach Break, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega.

If MJF does return as expected, it would mark his first AEW appearance in nearly a month and could add another major development to Wednesday night’s Grand Slam Mexico event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)