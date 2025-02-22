A new inter-promotional champion versus champion match has been announced.

As the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossover appearances continue, at the second consecutive TNA iMPACT taping at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Friday night, a big match was announced for the upcoming WWE Roadblock 2025 special event.

Scheduled for March 11, WWE Roadblock 2025 will feature TNA X-Division Champion Moose going one-on-one against WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

The bout was set up during the second TNA iMPACT taping on February 21, as Moose held both titles up high in the air after he and The System laid out Femi.

For those interested, check out several additional videos and photos along with complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers From Full Sail University For Multiple Upcoming Episodes here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.