WWE is kicking off today’s SmackDown in Ireland in a big way.

“Big Time Becks” herself with get things rockin’!

One source is reporting that at today’s WWE SmackDown taping at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, home country hero Becky Lynch is scheduled to be featured in the opening segment of the show.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion will be in action during the show as well. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

As noted, several wrestlers from the School of Irish Wrestling have been brought in for a specific segment at today’s SmackDown taping.

