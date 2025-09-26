WWE is kicking things off with a bang tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

Heading into the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, reports have surfaced regarding the opening segment.

According to one source, WWE will be kicking things off with “The Oracle.”

Paul Heyman of The Vision is scheduled to be featured in the opening segment of tonight’s blue brand post-WrestlePalooza show, which begins the SmackDown road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 12.

As noted, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing live tonight with his sights set on his upcoming showdown with WWE World Heavyweight Champion and The Vision leader, Seth Rollins.

Also scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown is Sami Zayn vs. Je’Von Evans for the WWE U.S. title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s title, as well as Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab.

