The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Steel City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States, and Netflix for international viewers, live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Heading into the show, a couple of big spoilers have surfaced for the show.

According to one source, WWE will be having WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes take part in his usual weekly “Open Challenge” defense of his title.

This time, he’ll be squaring off against a familiar face.

Former WWE U.S. Champion Sami Zayn, who brought back John Cena’s old “Open Challenge” weekly concept as an homage to “The Greatest of All-Time” during “The Last Time Is Now” tour in late-2025, is scheduled to be the man to challenge Hayes.

And he’s scheduled to win.

The report notes that Zayn is expected to defeat Hayes tonight to become the brand new WWE United States Champion, just a few weeks before WWE’s biggest show(s) of the year.

Speaking of those, WWE is also expected to officially announce Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in a featured bout on the lineup for either night one or two of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

There have been rumors that the McIntyre-Fatu bout will be a “no rules” bout, and some are reporting that the two will be competing in a Hell In A Cell match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Officially advertised for the 3/27 blue brand prime time program this evening in Pittsburgh:

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Kit Wilson vs. Jelly Roll

* Randy Orton’s next victim

* Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins

* Nick Aldis gives an update on Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s United States Title: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.

(H/T: BodySlam+ and WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)