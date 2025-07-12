With AEW All In: Texas set for later today, speculation is running high about a potential major return. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, former TNT Champion Jack Perry has been spotted backstage at recent AEW tapings — sparking rumors that his comeback may be imminent.

Perry has been off AEW television since the November 11, 2024, episode of Collision. His last in-ring appearance came in January at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

In the final stretch of his AEW run, Perry was deeply entwined in the storylines surrounding The Young Bucks and The Elite. He played a crucial role in their heel turn earlier this year, including a headline-making moment in April when he assaulted AEW President Tony Khan in a shocking on-screen segment.

Now, with The Young Bucks scheduled to battle Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a high-stakes tag team match at All In: Texas, many are speculating that Perry could return during the bout. The stakes are high: if The Bucks win, both Strickland and Ospreay will be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for an entire year.

A surprise interference by Perry could tilt the outcome in The Bucks’ favor and reignite his alliance with The Elite.

Syuri is officially on her way to ROH and AEW. A vignette aired during Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event, signaling her impending debut. The teaser strongly hinted that she could make her first appearance at AEW All In: Texas 2025.

Lee Moriarty retained the ROH Pure Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, defeating Blue Panther and making history as the longest-reigning ROH Pure Champion at 351 days.

He may be out of rope breaks, but Blue Panther keeps fighting! Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/iKvzRec7y8 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

Mina Shirakawa was crowned the interim ROH Women’s TV Champion after winning a Four-Way match against Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025.

With reigning champion Red Velvet currently out of action due to injury, Shirakawa will hold the interim title until Velvet’s return, when the two are set to clash to determine the undisputed ROH Women’s TV Champion.

#AndNEW! An Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion has been crowned at #ROHSupercard – @MinaShirakawa has captured her first @ringofhonor championship! pic.twitter.com/UhuVSyr4OJ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

The ROH Women’s World TV Champion @Thee_Red_Velvet is going to get a closer look at the match to crown an interim champion while she heals. Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/KMSVpIuE5Z — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

“Forever Champion” Athena retained the ROH Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, extending her dominant reign to 945 days with her 29th successful title defense.

Friday was a big night for Brodie Lee Jr. as the young wrestler appeared at both ROH Supercard of Honor and GCW Boss of All Bosses.

At ROH Supercard of Honor, Brodie Lee Jr. helped The Dark Order in defeating the Frat House by providing a crucial distraction.

Later at GCW Boss of All Bosses, Brodie Lee Jr. accompanied Man Like Dereiss and got involved by taking out Joey Janela with a series of impressive moves, including a DDT and a Discus Lariat as a tribute to his father (the late Brodie Lee).

Brodie Lee Jr. made his official in-ring debut at Joey Janela’s Spring Break in April, winning the Clusterf*ck Battle Royal.

And finally, AEW has announced a new match for All In: Texas Zero Hour.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo) will face ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and The Von Erichs after Taylor attacked the champions following their title defense against The Infantry at ROH Supercard of Honor.