A big potential spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Multiple sources have confirmed that The Wyatt Sicks are backstage at the site of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The group has been off TV since Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) was sidelined, although he’s reportedly been medically cleared for several months.

Earlier reports suggested the faction wouldn’t be brought back before WrestleMania at the earliest. However, their presence at the arena tonight could signal an imminent return.

While it’s been strongly hinted they may appear on the show, WWE has yet to make any official announcement regarding their involvement.

(H/T: Fightful Select)