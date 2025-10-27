A recently absent WWE Superstar has reportedly surfaced backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw in “The Golden State.”

Multiple sources noted last week that former Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar was expected to travel to the site of WWE Raw, sparking speculation that his long-awaited return could be imminent.

According to one source in attendance at tonight’s red-brand show, Escobar has been spotted in the building this evening, fueling buzz that he could make his first on-screen appearance in several months.

Escobar’s WWE future was briefly uncertain earlier this fall when his contract quietly expired, making him a free agent for a short period. WWE quickly moved to retain him, re-signing Escobar to what’s being described as a multi-year, big-money deal.

Escobar has not appeared on WWE television since earlier this year, and there’s no word yet on what direction his expected return will take him. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Santos Escobar’s WWE status continue to surface.

