Expect the return of a WWE Hall of Fame legend tonight on WWE Raw.

Heading into the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event installment of WWE Raw at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, a report has surfaced regarding the highly-anticipated return of a pro wrestling legend.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio, who has been on the sidelines for several months recovering from an injury, is backstage at the Rio Rancho Events Center and is expected to make his return on tonight’s program.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced on social media on Monday to hype tonight’s show as the start of a new landscape in WWE.

“A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE,” Levesque began his message on X. “Four high-stakes matches…two NEW world champions crowned…qnd a history-making announcement for December 13th.”

Levesque continued, teasing a ‘new landscape in WWE’ kicking off tonight on WWE Raw.

“There’s a new landscape in WWE,” he added. “Starting tonight on WWE Raw.”

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off this evening, and advertised for the Monday, November 3, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:

* CM Punk to appear

* Penta vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

