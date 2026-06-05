Chad Gable is officially making his return to WWE television this week, and it appears he’ll finally address the events that brought an end to his latest alter ego.

The former Alpha Academy leader has been absent from WWE programming for an extended period following surgery, but that is set to change on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Gable will be back under his real name and is expected to discuss his controversial history as El Grande Americano.

The return comes just days after Gable’s run as the “Original” El Grande Americano came to an end at AAA Noches de Los Grandes on May 30. In the show’s main event, Gable competed in a Mask vs. Mask match against another El Grande Americano, Ludwig Kaiser.

Things did not go Gable’s way.

After suffering the loss, Gable was forced to unmask in front of the crowd, bringing a definitive end to that chapter of his career.

According to reports, Gable’s SmackDown appearance will include interactions with Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and several other talents as WWE begins integrating him back into weekly television storylines.

For longtime fans, Gable’s return marks his first appearance wrestling as himself on WWE TV since the summer of 2025, prior to undergoing surgery.

Now back under his own name, all eyes will be on Gable as he explains what happened, what comes next, and whether the fallout from the El Grande Americano saga is truly behind him.

Also new in the world of Chad Gable, episode one of his new nine-part documentary series “The Injury” was released via YouTube today (see video below).

For those interested, you can check out a complete WWE SmackDown spoiler rundown for 6/5 in Bologna, IT. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)