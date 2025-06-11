The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Wednesday afternoon, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella shared several photos from her return appearance on this past Monday night’s post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona.

Additionally, the women’s wrestling legend teased appearing on next week’s WWE Raw show to seek revenge on one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Liv Morgan, who attacked her on the June 9 episode.

“This reality show diva is still on cloud nine,” Bella wrote via Instagram. “Annnnd still feeling that ObLIVion… Ooooh Bella Army I can’t wait for Green Bay this Monday!!”

Bella continued, “So grateful for all of you!! It’s just the beginning!”

As noted, Nikki Bella vs. Liv Morgan, or even the possibility of Brie Bella returning for The Bella Twins vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the women’s tag-team titles, is rumored for the returning WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event on July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

WWE Raw takes place on Monday, June 16, 2025, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, airing live at 8/7c on Netflix. Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.