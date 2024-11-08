A spoiler has surfaced regarding plans for a key segment on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the November 8 show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, one source is reporting that the company has plans for an “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” segment.

No specific details are available regarding the segment.

As noted, “Main Event” Jey Uso has invited Sami Zayn to tonight’s show, where “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is also advertised to appear.

The Bloodline are also scheduled fresh off of their big win at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

