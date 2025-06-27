– Tickets for WWE Raw and SmackDown tapings scheduled for August officially went on sale this morning at Ticketmaster. You can now purchase tickets for the WWE SmackDown taping on August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the WWE Raw taping on August 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as the WWE Raw taping on August 18 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

– It looks like Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be the commentary team for WWE SmackDown in Saudi Arabia today. The early belief is that Joe Tessitore is not in Saudi Arabia right now.

– The final match on WWE SmackDown today will be the Last Woman Standing match with Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

– During the WWE Night Of Champions Kickoff media event today in Saudi Arabia, CM Punk apologized for his infamous tweet to The Miz about Saudi Arabia from years ago. “This guy wants me to apologize for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago,” he said. “Hey, listen, legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and I was crabby and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. And I apologized to The Miz. And sir, what’s your name? Mohammed? Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you. And I love Saudi Arabia.”

CM Punk apologizes to the Saudi Arabia crowd for his infamous tweet aimed at The Miz in 2019. pic.twitter.com/VdIYhpsRuE — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 27, 2025

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and his challenger, CM Punk, are scheduled to close out the episode of WWE SmackDown today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of their scheduled title tilt at tomorrow’s WWE Night Of Champions premium live event. Punk noted during the WWE Night Of Champions Kickoff event today that his response to Cena’s recreation of his infamous “Pipe Bomb” promo from last week’s SmackDown will be “completely unexpected.”

