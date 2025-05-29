– It looks like AEW is building towards a FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. and Templario showdown at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, or one of the other shows AEW is involved with at Arena Mexico in June. During the AEW Collision taping for the May 31 episode, the CMLL duo appeared. Dax Harwood would attack Atlantis Jr.’s father, leading to other CMLL stars running out to make the save.

– The four-way showdown for the AEW International Championship at AEW Fyter Fest 2025 is set. During the 5/31 AEW Collision taping, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to earn one of the two remaining spots in the bout. The final spot went to Mascara Dorada, who beat Hechicero in the 5/31 AEW Collision main event to earn the fourth and final spot. Brody King won the other qualifying bout on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. With that now known, the scheduled match for the AEW International Championship at AEW Fyter Fest on June 4 is Kenny Omega vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada.

