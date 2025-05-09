– Alexa Bliss is reportedly gearing up for a return to the road with WWE. While there’s still no word on exactly when she’ll be brought back to television or live events, sources indicate that her comeback will be taking place “imminently.”

– In what could be related news, The Wyatt Sicks’ Erick Rowan was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando, Florida. It’s unclear whether this is tied to an official return or simply part of maintaining ring shape, but his presence has sparked speculation about a potential comeback.

– A major title bout is being planned for the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025. The working plan has “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

(H/T: Fightful Select)