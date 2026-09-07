Bayley could be back on WWE television as soon as tonight.

After weeks of speculation surrounding her status with the company, recent indications have pointed toward Bayley remaining with WWE.

Now, one source reports that the former WWE Women’s Champion is expected to make her return on tonight’s episode of Raw.

The September 7 show takes place from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bayley has been absent from WWE television since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she suffered a loss to Lyra Valkyria before being attacked following the match.

Despite disappearing from television, Bayley did work a couple of WWE live events shortly thereafter.

There had been an expectation that AEW would have significant interest in Bayley had she reached free agency. However, WWE continuing to reference her on television during her absence was viewed as a positive sign regarding her future with the company.

As previously reported, creative pitches for Bayley’s return to the Raw brand had also been discussed internally in recent weeks.

Tonight’s Raw will feature Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer. The show will also kick off qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)