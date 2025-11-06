Big changes are being made behind the scenes for the Men’s WarGames Match at this year’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event scheduled for later this month in “The Golden State.”

As previously reported, the rumored lineup originally called for The Vision team of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and joining them were going to be Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory.

That five-man team was set to do battle against the makeshift opposing squad led by CM Punk and Roman Reigns, along with Jacob Fatu, as well as either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight.

Not anymore!

According to multiple WWE sources, those plans have now been altered following multiple injuries to WWE Superstars included in that mix.

Seth Rollins sustained a serious shoulder injury during his match at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event in mid-October, and is expected to miss around six months after undergoing surgery.

One source noted that with Rollins sidelined, WWE is now leaning toward Logan Paul stepping into his originally planned spot for the WarGames showdown. The seeds for this were planted on Monday’s WWE Raw when Logan Paul assisted The Vision team in their attack of CM Punk and Jimmy Uso at the conclusion of the main event of the November 3 episode.

Additionally, despite Punk’s recent public comments directed at Roman Reigns, the creative direction still calls for Punk, Reigns, The Usos, and likely LA Knight to align as one team.

Jacob Fatu’s status is another question mark heading into the event. While he was initially pegged for the match, Fatu recently underwent surgery and is currently out of action after being written out of storylines a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. If cleared in time, “The Samoan Werewolf” could potentially shift sides and join The Vision and Lesnar’s team, but his recovery timeline remains unclear.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed the participants for either the men’s or women’s WarGames matches.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California. The event will stream live via the ESPN App in the United States, and on Netflix for international viewers.

A show so big and a match so brutal, it could only be held in a stadium. You don’t rise to the moment…you survive it. A history-making #SurvivorSeries: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 29 at @PetcoPark LIVE on @espn & @netflix. pic.twitter.com/no7Q3Ez88P — Triple H (@TripleH) November 3, 2025

