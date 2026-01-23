A major rebrand appears to be on the way as Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs prepares for his next chapter in WWE.

According to a new report from BodySlam+, Hobbs will be working under the ring name Royce Keys when he officially debuts with the company.

The report notes that, in most cases, WWE talent have significant input in selecting their new ring names.

That report lines up with recent trademark activity.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, WWE officially filed to trademark “Royce Keys” for wrestling-related purposes, further fueling speculation that the name change is locked in ahead of Hobbs’ arrival.

Real name William Hobson, Hobbs has competed under several names throughout his career, including Will Rood, Will Hobbs, and Powerhouse Hobbs, the latter becoming synonymous with his rise as a powerhouse presence on national television.

The move to WWE was also confirmed by Dave Meltzer in today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

“With his age, this was the time to make the move and generally, but not always, making the move either way gives you a fresh coat of paint and a jump start because the new company always wants to prove it can make you a bigger star than the old company did,” Meltzer wrote.

A fresh name.

A fresh start.

And now, all eyes turn to when, and where, Royce Keys officially steps into the WWE spotlight.

