– The WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Kickoff media event scheduled for this Friday will be held at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the final big promotional push for Saturday’s premium live event as part of Riyadh Season.

– Speaking of WWE Crown Jewel 2024, Sami Zayn is expected to be at the PLE this Saturday afternoon. Sami in Saudi has always been a massive deal for the local WWE fans in the market, and he is expected to play a role in the announced six-man tag-team match at the show, which features Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso teaming up to take on three members of The Bloodline.

– For what it’s worth, on the new WWE Program book that is sold at WWE live events and television tapings features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson listed as simply, “The Final Boss.” There are no references to him as the name Dwayne Johnson or The Rock.

– Open Culture has a new featured piece up this week looking at Andy Warhol’s one-minute of professional wrestling fame at the WWE/MTV “The War to Settle the Score” special event from 1985.

