The former world champion Rey Mysterio teased for AAA may have already made his presence felt.

According to fans in attendance at Saturday’s AAA event in Mérida, Yucatán, Damian Priest appeared during the portion of the show that took place after the live broadcast went off the air. Photos and videos circulating on social media appear to show the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion inside the ring addressing the crowd (see below).

While Priest did not appear during the televised broadcast, his reported post-show appearance has fueled speculation that he is the mystery former world champion Mysterio referenced earlier in the night.

During a backstage segment on Saturday’s live AAA on Fox special, Mysterio revealed that AAA was close to bringing in a former world champion who had never previously competed for the promotion. Although he did not mention a name, Priest’s reported appearance following the show has led many fans to connect the dots.

Elsewhere on the broadcast, the Perros del Mal faction officially returned. The new incarnation of the group consists of Karmen Petrovic, Bronco Nima, Angel Garza, Berto, and Daga.

The closing angle of the show featured the newly formed faction attacking El Grande Americano. The assault came shortly after Americano stated that his focus was firmly set on Dominik Mysterio and the AAA Mega Championship, ending the broadcast with a statement from the reunited group.

Damian Priest will be working in AAA pic.twitter.com/kRv5d0xFIA — Moné Updates (@_MoneUpdates) June 21, 2026