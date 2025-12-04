A new round of Royal Rumble buzz is making the rounds, and this time it centers on one name who may be positioned for a massive breakout moment.

Early plans have Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk penciled in for the one-year anniversary WWE Raw on Netflix special on January 5. That match alone has fans talking, but backstage chatter suggests Breakker’s trajectory may extend far beyond that showdown.

According to one source, Breakker is currently the “white board favorite” to win the 2025 Royal Rumble.

That phrase, “white board favorite”, comes straight from the same creative board fans saw showcased throughout WWE’s Unreal documentary series on Netflix, a board where long-term concepts and booking outlines are displayed before anything is finalized.

As the documentary made clear, plans on that white board can shift often, and nothing is locked in until the company moves into the final stretch. Creative is still actively building the direction for the Rumble and the road to WrestleMania, and things continue to evolve behind the scenes.

Still, multiple WWE sources noted that Breakker remains among the top favorites in current discussions, even as the lineup undergoes changes week to week.

There has also been speculation for months that two marquee men’s singles title matches were being targeted for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

However, whether those matchups remain intact after this week’s Punk vs. Breakker title announcement for the January 5 Raw on Netflix special is something still very much in flux.

A lot can, and will, change before the Rumble. But as of today, Bron Breakker’s name continues to be circled in bold.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)