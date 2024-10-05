It looks like a pair of TNA Wrestling legends are headed straight to the WWE main roster.

Although it was expected that Motor City Machine Guns duo Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who have signed with WWE, would debut or be teased for a debut during the inaugural WWE NXT on The CW Network show earlier this week in Chicago, Illinois, that never happened.

Now we know why.

During the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” show for Saturday’s premium live event, a vignette aired teasing the arrival of someone to the SmackDown brand.

According to PWInsider.com, the vignette is the start of the promotional push towards the debut of legendary TNA Wrestling tag-team Motor City Machine Guns.

The footage that was shown during the vignette on the 10/4 SmackDown in quick-hit fashion with brief clips flashing before the words “Coming Soon” appeared at the end was shots of the city of Detroit, Michigan, otherwise known as “The Motor City.”