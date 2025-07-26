Rich Swann made his return to TNA Wrestling at Friday night’s iMPACT TV taping on July 25 from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Swann, who had been out of action with an injury for several months, reappeared during a segment involving AJ Francis and KC Navarro. The segment saw Swann officially rejoin Francis as part of the First Class faction, replacing Navarro, who was ousted from the group.

On commentary, it was revealed that Navarro is scheduled to undergo ACL surgery, which played into the angle that saw Swann’s return and Navarro’s exit.

Originally launched as a duo with Francis and Swann, First Class continued with Francis and Navarro during Swann’s absence. The angle taped on Friday marks the restoration of the original lineup.

Swann’s return is slated to air on the August 7, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, which premieres Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+, and YouTube.

For those interested, you can check out Complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For The Show Airing On August 7, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.