TNA Wrestling is gearing up for their biggest weekend of the year.

This weekend, TNA Bound For Glory 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, live on Sunday, October 11.

Heading into the show, there have been reports regarding plans for a special surprise debut.

According to one source, “former Tag-Team Champions [are expected] to debut at Bound For Glory.” The report added that they “have not yet confirmed who the talent is.”

Nic Nemeth will put the TNA World Championship on the line against former X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

Speaking of the X-Division Title, a new champion will be crowned at the PPV — the belt will be decided in a six-way Scramble Match.

The Hardys are also in action — they’ll battle Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw in a False Count Anywhere Match.

TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James is also set to appear at the event.

Also scheduled for TNA Bound For Glory 2026 weekend is the latest annual TNA Hall of Fame inductions. This year’s inductees include Amazing Red, Konnan and ODB. The ceremony takes place on October 11 in Tampa, FL.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

"The Monster" Abyss was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2018. @AmazingRed_iOD, @Konnan5150 and @theodbbam take their place in the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory on October 11 in Tampa. TICKETS: https://t.co/w3Q52riYxT https://t.co/n6PN8O59Md — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 5, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider.com)