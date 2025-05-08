In a move that many saw coming, The Good Brothers are officially back in business with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have been heavily hinted at as the Young Bucks’ mystery partners for this weekend’s NJPW Resurgence event. While a last-minute twist is always possible, the pair are now confirmed to be working with NJPW once again.

The Good Brothers are also doing media appearances this week to help promote the Resurgence show.

Although the agreement was reached some time ago, it couldn’t be made public until their WWE contracts had expired.

(H/T: Fightful Select)