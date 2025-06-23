– As noted, Bill Goldberg has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, marking his second consecutive week on the show. Goldberg’s role on tonight’s show will be that of sit-down interview guest with Michael Cole. WWE posted the following on X to promote the segment.
What does WWE Hall of Famer @Goldberg have to say in an exclsuive sit-down interview with @MichaelCole TONIGHT on #WWERaw?
🕗 8ET|5PT @netflix
▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtazz pic.twitter.com/OtmUTdHtzi
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2025
– Stephanie McMahon-Levesque surfaced on social media with a message thanking Fanatics and Michael Rubin for an excellent Fanatics Fest NYC event this past weekend. “Fanatics Fest was INSANE,” she wrote via X. “Thank you Fanatics and Michael Rubin for creating so many incredible moments for fans! Can’t wait to come back next year!”
#FanaticsFest was INSANE! Thank you @Fanatics and @michaelrubin for creating so many incredible moments for fans! Can’t wait to come back next year! @FanaticsFest @EGxo pic.twitter.com/cELj8fSLz3
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 23, 2025
– The NHL Stanley Cup Champions for 2025, the Florida Panthers, were seen celebrating with their custom WWE Championships.
🏆 BACK-TO-BACK 🏆
Congrats to the @FlaPanthers on winning another Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/TpMvWP4E6A
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2025