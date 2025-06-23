– As noted, Bill Goldberg has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, marking his second consecutive week on the show. Goldberg’s role on tonight’s show will be that of sit-down interview guest with Michael Cole. WWE posted the following on X to promote the segment.

– Stephanie McMahon-Levesque surfaced on social media with a message thanking Fanatics and Michael Rubin for an excellent Fanatics Fest NYC event this past weekend. “Fanatics Fest was INSANE,” she wrote via X. “Thank you Fanatics and Michael Rubin for creating so many incredible moments for fans! Can’t wait to come back next year!”

– The NHL Stanley Cup Champions for 2025, the Florida Panthers, were seen celebrating with their custom WWE Championships.