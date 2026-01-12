The Road to Royal Rumble European tour continues for WWE on Monday afternoon from the “Land of the People.”

WWE Raw airs live at a special start-time of 2pm EST. / 11am PST. on Netflix from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, as the road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Queebec, Canada on January 24, and WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31 continues.

As noted, heading into today’s special daytime episode, WWE is advertising Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Dragon Lee, as well as appearances by CM Punk, Raquel Rodriguez, and new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky.

In an update, WWE has announced that Je’Von Evans will begin his forray on the red brand with a singles showdown against Bravo Americano from Los Americanos.

In a spoiler update, one source is reporting that AJ Styles vs. Gunther is scheduled to close out the show as the main event of the evening.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage from Dusseldorf, Germany.

MORE WWE RAW GERMANY SPOILERS: Possible *SPOILER* On A Big WWE Return At Today’s Live Raw In Dusseldorf …