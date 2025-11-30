There’s now significant buzz surrounding the identity of the masked man who stormed the men’s WarGames main event at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The closing stretch of the match featured a dramatic run-in from a hooded figure dressed in all black. The mystery attacker blasted CM Punk with a superkick, followed by repeated stomps, leaving Punk laid out for Bron Breakker to deliver the final spear and clinch the victory.

Multiple outlets quickly moved to confirm who was under the hood.

According to PWInsider, the man in the black outfit was none other than Austin Theory.

PWInsider had already reported earlier in the night that Theory was backstage in San Diego and that the plan was to use him in a disguised role during the main event.

Not long after the match ended, Fightful Select followed with its own report. Their WWE sources likewise stated that the masked figure was Austin Theory, echoing PWInsider’s initial note.

WWE, however, isn’t saying a word.

During the Survivor Series post-show, Paul Heyman was pressed several times to identify the attacker. Heyman refused every attempt, dancing around the question and offering no confirmation.

Despite the growing pile of reports, WWE has yet to officially acknowledge the interference.

Theory’s name resurfacing is notable, as the former United States Champion has been off WWE television for months.

Previous reporting indicated he was recovering from an injury, though tonight’s involvement suggests a return storyline may already be in motion.

Before creative shifted due to Seth Rollins’ injury, Theory had been slotted for a WarGames role alongside Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Rollins.

With this latest twist, it appears those plans, or something similar, are back on.

