During WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Weekend in “Sin City” later this year, it will be “Time to play ‘The Game.'”

No, seriously.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to be the marquee inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. His induction will take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The announcement came as a surprise to Levesque during a WWE Town Hall meeting for company employees. Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels delivered the news, catching him completely off guard.

Overcome with emotion, Levesque was visibly moved by the moment. In a lighthearted reaction, he jokingly remarked that he was “going to kill” WWE President Nick Khan.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)