Why is The Rock returning to WWE on a random Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana?

The answer seems to have surfaced.

According to reports, New Orleans is the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026. It is believed that The Rock will be making that news official with an announcement on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into his appearance on the February 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in “The NOLA,” The Rock appeared to tease the announcement himself.

“The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and f**k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel,” he wrote via Instagram regarding his scheduled appearance this evening.

