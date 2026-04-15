There’s growing internal buzz within AEW about a potential major title change involving one of the company’s most popular stars.

According to sources within All Elite Wrestling, the idea of Darby Allin capturing the AEW World Championship has once again gained traction. Several individuals in AEW believe Allin could be in line to win the title either as soon as tonight, or at some point in the coming weeks.

The possibility of Allin reaching the top of the mountain isn’t a new concept behind the scenes.

In fact, sources noted that his name has been brought up multiple times over the past couple of years in discussions surrounding future AEW World Championship plans.

It’s clearly something that continues to resurface internally.

Of course, nothing is locked in, and as is always the case in professional wrestling, plans remain subject to change.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)