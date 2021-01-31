We previously reported that a former top WWE superstar would be returning to tonight’s Royal Rumble pay per view, but Fightful Select has revealed that more names are set to surprise the WWE Universe.

Reports are that Kane, rising NXT star Curt Stallion, and former WOW champion Santana Garrett are scheduled to be at the venue, but it is not known in what capacity. Speculation is that they could either be appearing in the Rumble matchups, serve as extras for a segment, or may just be attending backstage. There were reportedly many names that were originally planned but due to the ongoing pandemic and other real-world issues they were not able to make it.

