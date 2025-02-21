– The official WWE YouTube channel has released a Bayley Vlog from her time at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

– The official A&E YouTube channel has released a new sneak peek teaser clip from episode two of WWE LFG, which airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this coming weekend.

– Speaking of WWE LFG on A&E, the following WWE Superstars are scheduled for upcoming episodes of the show this season: Eric Bischoff, CM Punk, Michelle McCool, Sean Waltman, Ric Flair and Road Dogg.

– WWE has signed another Steiner. During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Brandon Rechsteiner confirmed that his brother Brock has signed a WWE NIL deal. Brock, who is the son of Scott Steiner, was backstage at the recent WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

“My brother, he’ll be a superstar in the WWE for sure,” he said. “Growing up, I was the big WWE fan, I mean, I had every action figure, I was the biggest WWE fan. You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t gonna beat John Cena when I was younger. I was just that kid that was trying to go against everything. My dad was a Michigan fan, I wanted Ohio State to win. My dad was a wrestler, I was like, ‘I don’t want to wrestle, I wanna play Basketball.’ I was that kid. When I was young young, I loved it. When I was in like middle school, I was like, I’m not gonna wrestle.”

