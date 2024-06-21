AEW is taping its June 22nd episode of Collision this evening from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. During the show a new matchup for Forbidden Door was revealed, but since the show did not air yet it is not official. However, if you wish to know what the match is continue reading. Otherwise, SPOILERS BELOW.

Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata will be teaming up to face Chris Jericho and his Learning Tree stooges (Bryan Keith, Big Bill) in six-man tag action.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV takes place on June 30th from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. An updated lineup can be found below.

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title

* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

* TNT Championship Ladder Match

* Jeff Cobb defends the NJPW World Television Championship in an open challenge

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Learning Tree Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith