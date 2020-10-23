Next week’s AEW Dynamite episode will reportedly feature Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M in a second round World Title Eliminator Tournament match, instead of Omega vs. Rey Fenix, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Penta is replacing Fenix due to the neck injury that Fenix suffered on Wednesday night during the live episode, where Fenix defeated Penta in a first round tournament match. Next week’s show was taped on Thursday of this week.

Fenix told people after the injury that he was OK, but AEW officials pulled him from the match with Omega just to be safe.

Adam Page vs. Wardlow was also taped on Thursday, to air next week. The winners from these two matches will meet at AEW Full Gear on November 7, with the winner earning a future AEW World Title shot.

