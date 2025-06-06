Some interesting filming was being done by WWE today.

Prior to tonight’s live WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Bakersfield, CA., WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was filming backstage for upcoming promotional materials.

One of the lines used during filming was “anything worth doing, is worth doing twice,” which would suggest it is WrestleMania 42-related.

This is likely a reference to WrestleMania 42 returning to Allegiant Stadium, or another Las Vegas-based venue, in 2026. As noted, the change was made after New Orleans was initially announced as the host venue for “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next year.

We’re told a black SUV was set up for the filming of what is likely a promotional trailer and video insert for their weekly Raw and SmackDown shows to officially announce and begin the advertising for WrestleMania 42 in “Sin City.”

It would make sense that WWE gets this in the can tonight, so that the promotion for tickets and other information related to the rare change in location for WrestleMania 42 is ready to go heading into a stretch of multiple big WWE events, such as tonight’s SmackDown, as well as WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday.

(H/T: Fightful Select)