Pwinsider is reporting that Penta is scheduled to face off against Pete Dunne on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings. He is not scheduled to appear on tonight’s broadcast. Instead, he’ll be facing off against Carmelo Hayes in a dark match.

And finally, Nia Jax is backstage and will be facing Bayley.